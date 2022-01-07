JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 449.05 ($6.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 448.10 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 606 ($8.17). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 505.50. The firm has a market cap of £244.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.68.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile
Read More: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.