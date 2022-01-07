JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 449.05 ($6.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 448.10 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 606 ($8.17). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 500.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 505.50. The firm has a market cap of £244.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.68.

Get JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.