JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $257.79 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.33. The stock has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.