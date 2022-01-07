JustInvest LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in BlackRock by 275.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 99,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,055,000 after buying an additional 72,687 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $895.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $925.22 and a 200 day moving average of $902.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

