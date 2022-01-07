K21 (K21) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $771,561.00

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. K21 has a total market capitalization of $17.00 million and $771,561.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About K21

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,251,579 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

