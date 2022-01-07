K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Shares Up 1.4%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.64. 77,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 46,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNTNF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.