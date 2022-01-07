Kalmar (KALM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.77 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $36,373.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kalmar has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.23 or 0.07893183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00076621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.95 or 0.99814640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,094,208 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

