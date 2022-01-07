Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Down 6.5%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 68,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 51,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.54 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

