Kattana (KTN) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Kattana has a total market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $232,877.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00014022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.88 or 0.07531292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00075494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,933.39 or 1.00198044 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,017,242 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

