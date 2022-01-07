Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.36 and a beta of 1.05.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
Read More: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.