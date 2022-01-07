Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

