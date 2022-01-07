KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. It has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Inorganic growth initiatives and focus on improving fee income are likely to continue supporting the company's top line growth. Increase in deposit balances and gradual rise in demand for loans are also expected to keep aiding the top line. The company's enhanced capital deployment activities indicate solid balance sheet and liquidity positions. However, the low interest rate environment is expected to continue to put pressure on margin growth, thus hurting the top line to some extent. Elevated operating expenses, on the back of technology upgrades and strategic acquisitions, will keep hurting bottom-line growth.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.24.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 47.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 54.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in KeyCorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 82,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

