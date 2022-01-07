Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Down to $15.81

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $15.46. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 404 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.16.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

