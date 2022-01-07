Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $348.28

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.28 ($4.69) and traded as high as GBX 357.20 ($4.81). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 356 ($4.80), with a volume of 9,276,495 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.22) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.99) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 365.60 ($4.93).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 348.34. The company has a market capitalization of £7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Thierry Garnier purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £130,800 ($176,256.57).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

