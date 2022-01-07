Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report sales of $16.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.13 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $36.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.93 million to $36.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $127.24 million, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $139.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of KNSA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,030. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $759.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

