Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Wedbush

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 192.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $15.06. 681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,379. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

