Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.73 ($116.74).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €97.42 ($110.70) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($92.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.10.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

