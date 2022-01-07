KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded down $8.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.75. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $268.36 and a 1-year high of $442.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.86.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

