KLK Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 245,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.69 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.