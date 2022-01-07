KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KLK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 1.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,070 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,490. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $235.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.99 and its 200 day moving average is $333.46. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

