KLK Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KLK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 1.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $261.61 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.72. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.