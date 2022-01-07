Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.86

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.86 and last traded at $72.86, with a volume of 2957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,175,822. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

