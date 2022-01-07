Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Update

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the November 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. 7,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

