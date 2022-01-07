Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $69.96

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.96, but opened at $71.74. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 27 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

