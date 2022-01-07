Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.98.

KRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

