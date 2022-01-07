Kuverit 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $174,806.51 and $8.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,648,174,316 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

