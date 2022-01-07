KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KWGPF stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.
KWG Group Company Profile
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.