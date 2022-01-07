KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KWGPF stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

