Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,167.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $235,402.40 and approximately $18,167.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

