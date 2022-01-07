L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $334.83 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.22 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

