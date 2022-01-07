L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

