L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 1,321 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $306.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.63 and a 200-day moving average of $306.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

