L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $217.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.