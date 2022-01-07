Lake Street Capital Lowers OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target to $14.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OSUR stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $565.50 million, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

