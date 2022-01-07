Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.85. 34,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

About Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

