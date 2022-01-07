Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSDAF shares. Desjardins lowered Lassonde Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$195.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Lassonde Industries stock remained flat at $$119.24 on Thursday. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29.

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

