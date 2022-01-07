LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,451,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 1,060,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,645,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

LTMAQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 253,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.82.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

