Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,246,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.