Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 34,804 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 34,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $2,681,996.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

