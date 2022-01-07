LBRY Credits (LBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $263,145.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $263,145.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00061354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00070127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.05 or 0.07832784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00076433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,888.72 or 0.99742546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007921 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

