Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of LEGN opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of -0.13. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

