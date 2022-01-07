Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 292.1% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

