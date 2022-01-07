Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) were up 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 17,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,025,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Lemonade by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

