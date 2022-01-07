Levolution Hits Market Capitalization of $15.67 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Levolution coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Levolution has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $151,059.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00063276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

