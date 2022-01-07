Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 405,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 317,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEXX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 120,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,804. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.50.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

