Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

LICY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of NYSE:LICY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 77,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.