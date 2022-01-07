Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the November 30th total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

