LICT (LICT) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

LICT (OTCMKTS: LICT) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LICT to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LICT has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT’s peers have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LICT and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $124.07 million $37.09 million 16.74 LICT Competitors $14.27 billion $1.20 billion -3.70

LICT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LICT. LICT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 21.88% N/A N/A LICT Competitors -119.39% -35.37% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LICT and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A LICT Competitors 913 2849 2730 119 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 24.66%. Given LICT’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LICT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

LICT peers beat LICT on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About LICT

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

