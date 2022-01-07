Lightning Bitcoin Trading Down 18.1% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $185,252.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00316602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

