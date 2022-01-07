LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.53.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

