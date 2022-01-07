Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.17% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 220,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,692. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1,929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 37.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at $250,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 51.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

