Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CFO Sells $36,245.70 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $36,245.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Felenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $95,025.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.82 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $894.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

