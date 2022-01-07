Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CFO Sells $36,245.70 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $36,245.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Felenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $95,025.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

LIND stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $894.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

